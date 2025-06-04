Rejection of daughter's retraction by panel added weight to allegations against Justice Varma: Sources

New Delhi, June 4 The three-judge panel appointed by former Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has found the explanation provided by Ms. Diya Varma, daughter of Justice Yashwant Varma, to be unconvincing during the investigation into the discovery of burnt currency notes at her father's official residence, sources told IANS.

The panel's findings have raised serious questions about the veracity of her statements and the circumstances surrounding the incident, added the sources.

According to the report, Diya Varma initially testified that she became aware of the presence of burnt currency notes on March 15, when the PPS to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court visited the bungalow, said sources. However, she later attempted to retract this statement through an email dated April 12, 2025, claiming that her initial testimony was made under duress, sources added, referring to the report. The panel rejected her retraction, noting that the initial statement was recorded on video and was consistent with the evidence, according to sources.

“Varma admitted that the video clip shows the firefighter in the storeroom, but she offered the implausible explanation that the room could be any other room at a different location,” said a source citing the report.

Diya refused to identify the voice of her father’s personal secretary Rajender Singh Karki, which goes on to show that she is hiding the fact, as Karki himself had admitted that it is his voice, sources said, quoting the report.

“Ms. Varma also deposed in her statement recorded on April 7, 2025, that she had come to know the news of the half-burnt cash found in the storeroom on March 15, 2025, when the PPS to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court had visited the bungalow. This admission was sought to be retracted by addressing a communication to the Committee on April 12, 2025, by way of an email. The Committee rejected the retraction request in the proceedings conducted on April 17, 2025, after verifying the video recording conducted by the Committee,” sources said, referring to the report.

“From the demeanour of the witness, it was noticed that she is a confident young woman, having been subjected to hostel life throughout her education, apart from being an independent working woman. This belies her statement that she was totally overwhelmed and panicked by the incidents of the fateful night, which led to her giving an allegedly wrong statement and later seeking to retract it,” sources said, citing the report.

No doubt, it has come on record that she did make phone calls to the concerned fire station, which have been brought on record by screenshots, and at one stage had also sought to inform the fire personnel that the fire had been brought under control and that they need not come, sources said, adding, “The conduct of the said witness is natural, keeping in view the fact that there was an alarm raised by the domestic staff late at night, and since the smoke had already started pouring out of the storeroom, it would be her natural reaction to call for help”.

Meanwhile, the findings of the panel have cast a long shadow over Justice Yashwant Varma's integrity. The panel's report substantiates allegations of unaccounted cash being present at his Tughlak Crescent residence during a fire incident on March 14. Despite Justice Varma's vehement denials, the evidence paints a compelling picture of misconduct and deliberate concealment, said sources.

In a significant development, the Central government is preparing to initiate impeachment proceedings against sitting Justice Yashwant Varma, following serious allegations of financial impropriety. According to highly placed sources, a motion seeking his removal will be brought in the upcoming session of Parliament.

On the night of March 14, a fire broke out in a storeroom at Justice Varma's official residence. Firefighters discovered a huge amount of burnt currency notes, primarily in Rs 500 denominations, sources said. This discovery was corroborated by a sanitation worker who found remnants of burnt notes outside the residence the following day, said sources. These findings directly contradict Justice Varma's claims that no cash was present in the storeroom.

In light of the findings, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, had initiated an in-house inquiry into the matter. Justice Varma was transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court, pending the outcome of the inquiry. This action underscores the gravity of the allegations and the judiciary's commitment to maintaining its integrity, say experts.

