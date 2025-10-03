Rekha Gupta, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma discuss future projects    

New Delhi, Oct 3 Delhi's new Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma called on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday and discussed issues related to the BJP government's priorities and service delivery, an official source said.

The Chief Minister's Office took to X and said, "Delhi's new Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma today met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta."

A 1992-batch IAS officer from the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, Verma succeeded Dharmendra, a 1989-batch officer who retired on September 30.

Some of the posts held by Verma in the past include Advisor to the Administrator of Chandigarh (2022–2025), Chief Secretary of Puducherry, Principal Secretary and Commissioner Finance/Revenue in Delhi (2018–2022), Principal Commissioner Housing and Urban Affairs at DDA (2017–2018), Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence (2013–2017), CMD of Delhi Transport Corporation (2012–2013), along with various roles in Goa and Delhi NCR between 2000 and 2011.

According to the official source, CM Gupta is looking forward to making the optimum use of Verma's stints in the Delhi Transport and Revenue Departments, apart from the Delhi Development Authority.

The new Chief Secretary brings more than 30 years of administrative experience across state and central governments. He combines technical expertise with extensive governance experience, arming him with the tools to address Delhi’s infrastructural and urban challenges.

Verma holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture, a Master's in Urban Design from the Delhi School of Planning and Architecture, and an M.Tech from IIT.

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta also launched a two-day training programme for tehsildars and sub-registrars of the Revenue Department.

She said on X, "This training is an opportunity to internalise administrative values connected to modern thinking, transparency, and the real needs of the public. Its objective is to create an environment in government offices that is filled with energy, discipline, and a spirit of social service."

"Our government's resolve is that every officer should consider solving the public's problems as the primary basis of their duty. Public service through honesty, transparency, and team spirit is our working style," she wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor