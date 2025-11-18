Rekha Gupta criticises AAP leaders for 'cooking up' stories on power cuts

New Delhi, Nov 18 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday hit out at AAP leaders for "fabricating stories" to mislead the public, dismissing allegations of power cuts in the city.

The Chief Minister told IANS, "They're having candlelight dinners, but claiming there's a power outage, that's not the case at all. It's just their habit. They are good story makers... So this story-making and story-telling is their speciality... The public is satisfied; we haven't received any such complaints from them."

Earlier, the Chief Minister slammed the previous AAP government for "crippling" the finances of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and selling its shares and assets worth Rs 100 crore for just Rs 10 crore to a private entity.

"We are working hard to gradually revive the DTC financially, but those who ruined the public transporters have no right to question our work within just eight months of assuming office," said CM Gupta at the launch of 40 new e-buses and an upgraded bus terminal equipped with modern facilities in Azadpur.

"It is their habit to question us on roads, hospitals, garbage dumps, but they have no answers for the empty coffers that they left in the city. There are no answers for the four incomplete hospital projects launched during Covid," she said, slamming AAP leaders for questioning the BJP government's performance after just eight months in office.

CM Gupta said the previous government shut all profitable inter-state routes of DTC and also blamed the "failure" of the AAP government to introduce new buses and plant trees for the city's current air pollution problems.

Taking to the X, the CM highlighted the features of the new DTC terminal at Azadpur and said, "It is a significant step towards making the capital's public transport faster, safer, and more passenger-friendly."

From here, 116 buses will operate on 21 major routes. Facilities such as the bus pass section, baby feeding room, modern waiting lounge, and secure, covered walkways prioritise the comfort and safety of passengers, she said.

For the convenience of passengers, this terminal has been directly connected to Azadpur Metro Station via a foot overbridge, which will further strengthen inter-modal connectivity, she said.

"During the programme, 40 new e-buses were flagged off and dedicated to public service. Our government is continuously adding e-buses to the DTC fleet so that Delhi's public transport becomes cleaner, more environment-friendly, and our efforts to control air pollution are further strengthened," she said.

