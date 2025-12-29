Rekha Gupta discusses details of ‘Delhi Shabdotsav’ with organising team

New Delhi, Dec 29 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday interacted with a team constituted to organise the newly-announced ‘Delhi Shabdotsav’ cultural programme at National Stadium next month.

After the poster launch of the event, CM Gupta apprised Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra apprised her of the event’s schedule and other related campaign activities.

CM Gupta wrote on X, “Following the launch of the poster for the ‘Delhi Shabdotsav’ program, the organisers’ team met under the leadership of Cabinet colleague Shri @KapilMishra_IND ji.”

“From January 2 to 4, esteemed thinkers, writers, and speakers from across the country will participate in ‘Delhi Shabdotsav’, organised by the Delhi Government and Suruchi Prakashan at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. During the programme, book releases, cultural presentations, and a poets’ conclave will also be held,” wrote the Chief Minister on X.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister’s Cabinet colleague Ashish Sood, MLAs Abhay Verma and Rajkumar Bhatia, along with other distinguished guests, were present.

Earlier, Mishra told reporters that the Art and Culture Department of the Delhi government and a publishing house will jointly organise the country’s largest literature and cultural festival.

“The Delhi Government is organising the country's largest cultural and literary festival on January 2, 3, and 4. From now on, it will be held annually under the Ministry of Culture and branded as the 'Delhi Shabdotsav'," Mishra told reporters.

The event will feature over 100 prominent speakers, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Sunil Ambekar, Manmohan Vaidya and Sachchidanand Joshi, along with more than 40 book releases, six cultural performances, and two poets’ meets.

“Students from the nearly 40 universities from Delhi NCR will also participate in the cultural event,” he said.

Mishra said the event will feature programmes like Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Bhajan Sandhya, Kavi Sammelan and Somnath Jyotirlinga Darshan.

He said the Delhi Chief Minister will inaugurate the festival, while Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma will also attend the event.

