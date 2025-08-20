Rekha Gupta Slapped During Public Meet, Old Video of Her Saying Kunal Kamra Can Come ‘At His Own Risk’ Resurfaces

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked on Wednesday (August 20) during her weekly Jan Sunvai session at her official Civil Lines residence. Reports state that a man in his 40s, pretending to be a complainant, approached the CM and unexpectedly slapped her. Security personnel quickly intervened, restrained him, and took him into custody. Gupta was immediately escorted to a nearby hospital for a medical check-up. The shocking incident has sparked concerns over the vulnerability of security arrangements at such public grievance meetings, raising pressing questions about the safety of elected representatives during open interactions.

Amid the controversy, an old video featuring Gupta has resurfaced online, reigniting debate. The clip, first shared in June 2025, shows the Chief Minister at a media event hosted by The Indian Express group. During the session, Gupta was asked whether comedians like Kunal Kamra would be permitted to perform in Delhi, given his sharp satire aimed at the Prime Minister and political leaders. To this, she replied, "He can come at his own risk. People of Delhi would listen to him." While initially taken as a humorous remark, the comment has resurfaced in the wake of Wednesday’s incident, triggering ironic discussions across social media.

Come at your own risk in Delhi.



—Rekha Gupta. pic.twitter.com/ybk7iMG8Gc — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) August 20, 2025

The resurfaced video has prompted a wave of reactions online, with many users linking her old remarks to the recent assault. One user posted on X, "Kunal Kamra is going to use this bit in his standup for sure! iconic." Another person sarcastically asked, "Also become CM at your own risk. With new law all CMs are at risk?" The responses reflect a blend of satire and criticism, showing how public perception often shifts during controversies. Gupta’s old statement, now seen through a new lens, has become the centre of online chatter and political commentary.

Even back in July, comedian Kunal Kamra himself had reacted to Gupta’s remarks. Sharing his take on the CM’s comment, he quipped that Delhi could market the phrase for tourism purposes. Posting on his X account on July 27, he wrote, "'Come at your own risk' should be a tagline for Delhi Tourism." His jab received attention then but has gained renewed relevance after Wednesday’s events. The resurfaced exchange has not only added to the online storm but also highlighted the unpredictable ways in which old statements can resurface to fuel fresh political and social narratives.