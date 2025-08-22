'Release of Sterilised Stray Dogs, Aggressive Ones to Remain in Cages': Supreme Court

In a crucial ruling on the issue of stray dogs, the Supreme Court on Friday modified its earlier order that had restricted the release of captured strays. The apex court clarified that stray dogs must undergo sterilisation and vaccination before being sent back to their original localities. However, dogs infected with rabies or those displaying aggressive behaviour will not be released and must instead remain in separate shelters or cages for public safety. The court said that sterilisation and immunisation were essential steps to address the growing stray population responsibly.

The bench also directed civic bodies across the country to create designated feeding zones in every municipal ward. Feeding of stray dogs on roads, public places, or residential colonies was strictly prohibited, and violators could face legal action. Expanding the scope beyond Delhi-NCR, the court issued notices to all state chief secretaries, making the directives applicable across India. Animal lovers, the court added, could apply for the adoption of stray dogs but would be fully responsible for ensuring the animals are not abandoned or returned to the streets.

The court further ruled that no individual or organisation can obstruct civic authorities in carrying out sterilisation, vaccination, or shelter duties. It also imposed costs on dog lovers and NGOs who had challenged its earlier August 8 order, directing them to deposit Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh with the registrar. The order highlights a two-pronged approach—mandatory sterilisation and vaccination to control stray dog populations, and strict isolation of dangerous or rabid dogs in shelters to safeguard citizens.