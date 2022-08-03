Released on bail, accused raped victim again in MP's Jabalpur

Bhopal, Aug 3 A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a person who was released on bail recently for raping the same woman two years back. Then the victim was a minor.

The incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. An FIR has been registered at local police station and the police has started the investigation in the matter.

The victim claimed that she was sexually assaulted around one month back by the same person, who threatened her to withdraw the complaint against him, otherwise she will face dire consequences.

However, the matter came to the light after the victim lodged a complaint on Tuesday, police said.

The victim told the police that ever since the accused, who was identified as Vivek Patel, came out on bail, he had been forcing her to withdraw her complaint.

"Victim has alleged that accused Vivek Patel, who had raped her in 2020, committed the same crime along with his two friends. We are investigating the matter and also searching the accused person," the police said.

