Reliance Industries celebrates Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha

New Delhi, Jan 22 Reliance Industries is one of the first private organisations to declare a holiday on January 22 so that lakhs of Reliance colleagues and families could celebrate and join the devotional ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Shri Ram Lala.

All the members of the Ambani family were also present at Ayodhya to witness this ‘once in an era’ event.

The various temples at Reliance premises across the country will also celebrate with special puja tomorrow. These include various temples in Reliance facilities such as in Mumbai, Jamnagar, Dahej, Nagothane, Hazira, Silvassa, Halol, Hoshiarpur, Nagpur, Shahdol, Kakinada and various other locations.

In addition, Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail have activated several special services for the benefit of Ram bhakts, devotees and pilgrims.

Jio’s True4G and Standalone 5G networks were also upgraded in Ayodhya to Jio to connect people during the important event.

It has also set up additional towers across the city for enhanced and seamless network.

Multiple Cells on Wheels (CoWs) were placed across key locations for ubiquitous connectivity. Charging stations set up across key paths to help visitors charge their devices constantly.

Support for setting up ‘May I Help You’ desks were also set up at important locations.

Further, Independence water and refreshments will be provided by consumer products division to the people manning these desks.

Jio in collaboration with Doordarshan also brought the exclusive live telecast of the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony to hundreds of millions of viewers across the nation. Through this partnership, Jio provided viewers with live feed of the ceremony, real-time updates via different news channels, detailed ceremony insights, expert comments, and in-depth analysis.

Campa activations were also included to bring to consumer the great Indian taste during the mega event.

Jio also distributed diyas to all visitors to the Smart Bazaar and Smart Point stores in Ayodhya and also set up the Seva for pilgrims by distributing tea at kiosks set up outside the stores in Ayodhya.

