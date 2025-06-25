Reliance-owned Campa Cola faces backlash over hurting religious sentiments

New Delhi, June 25 Campa Cola, the once-iconic Indian soft drink brand recently revived by Reliance Industries, is facing massive backlash online.

The hashtag #BoycottCampa is trending across the country after the brand allegedly used religious imagery related to Lord Jagannath in one of its advertisements.

The controversy erupted ahead of the main Rath Yatra procession, during which Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra will be taken out on their respective chariots on June 27.

Many users on the social media platform X have accused the company of hurting religious sentiments to promote its product.

The controversy quickly caught fire, with users slamming the brand for what they call a ‘marketing gimmick’ that disrespects religious beliefs.

A user named Modinaal Sarapunjab wrote, “No brand should exploit religious sentiments for commercial gain. Campa Cola needs to apologise and respect the sanctity of Lord Jagannath's temple.”

Echoing similar views, another user, Chaviii Patel, posted, “You can’t rebrand a mistake into a movement. Campa Cola was forgotten for a reason.”

Raghav Sawant criticised the brand’s priorities, writing, “Commercial greed should never override spiritual reverence. Apologise now, Campa Cola.”

Shivam Patil also joined the conversation and wrote, “Religious symbols are not props for brand promotion. Campa Cola has crossed a line.”

The anger wasn’t limited to the religious aspect alone. Some users pointed out concerns over corporate dominance and monopolies.

Samay wrote, “Support local. Reject exploitation. Campa Cola’s revival isn’t about taste -- it’s about control.”

Vishal added, “Campa used to be a symbol of nostalgia. Now it’s just another tool for monopolies. We deserve better choices, not corporate manipulation.”

Nilu, another user, expressed disappointment with the brand’s transformation over the years. “From being the people’s drink to becoming a corporate pawn? Disappointed but not fooled. Let’s raise our voice, not the glass,” she said.

Rahul Gowda also called out the brand’s ad campaign, saying, “Playing with religious faith for profit is unacceptable. Campa Cola, show some respect.”

Campa Cola is currently owned by Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited.

The company had acquired the nostalgic brand from Pure Drinks Group in August 2022 for Rs 22 crore as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the consumer goods market.

Reliance formally relaunched Campa Cola on March 9, 2023, with three flavours -- cola, orange, and lemon -- now available in select stores across India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor