Relief for Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi as woman journalist withdraws complaint

Kochi, Sep 30 Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi, who was arrested for allegedly abusing a woman reporter during an interview and later secured bail, got a big relief on Friday when she withdrew her complaint.

According to sources in the know of things, it was after discussions initiated by a film body, the woman agreed to withdraw her complaint when the actor apologised to her for his behaviour. The Kerala High Court has been duly informed about the development.

On Monday, the Maradu police, after receiving a complaint from the woman journalist of Bhasi's curt behaviour, called him for questioning and after a while his arrest was recorded.

Since the charges which were put were all bailable ones, he immediately got bail from the Police station itself.

But things appeared to go worse for Bhasi after the police probe team on Tuesday decided to delve deeper into the case and as part of the investigation, the samples of his nails, hair and blood were taken to be sent for more laboratory tests to ascertain if he takes drugs.

Bhasi lost his cool when questions were posed at him during the promotion of his latest film, 'Chattambi'.

Sensing trouble, he later apologised for his rude behaviour and said that his reaction was just like someone else's when insulted.

Bhasi, who began his career as a radio jockey, turned a video jockey and made his debut as an actor in 'Pranayam' in 2011 that turned out to be a blockbuster. The film was directed by Blessy and starred Mohanlal and Anupam Kher. After that there was no looking back, so far, he has acted in around 50 films.

