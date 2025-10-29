Relief, restoration works in full swing in cyclone-hit Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Oct 29 Relief and restoration works were in full swing in Andhra Pradesh's coastal districts affected by Cyclone Montha, which crossed the coast in the early hours of Wednesday, while the state government has decided to distribute essential commodities to affected families.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were engaged in removing trees and poles which were fallen by strong winds.

The teams were seen removing fallen trees from Nizampatnam-Repalle road, Machilipatnam-Manginapudi road and other roads.

The SDRF personnel were clearing trees and house debris that fell on roads in Antarvedi, Pallepalem, and Kasudasupalem.

SDRF personnel evacuated people from some residential areas in Ongole town, which were flooded due to the overflowing of the Pothuraju canal.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has appealed not to come out until official information is received. Those in the relief camps have been instructed not to return until the authorities ask them to do so.

People have also been advised to drink only boiled/chlorinated water and stay away from broken electric poles, loose wires/broken wires, and other sharp objects

Meanwhile, the government has announced the distribution of essential commodities to the people affected by the cyclone.

The government issued an order giving permission to the district Collectors of affected districts for the distribution of essential commodities, free of cost, to affected families in relief camps and fishermen whose livelihoods were affected.

The families will be given 25 kg rice (50 kg for weavers and fishermen), one kg red gram dal, one litre of palm oil, one kg onions, one kg potatoes and one kg sugar.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday held a teleconference with district collectors, officials and ministers and made suggestions about measures to be taken in flood-affected areas.

The Chief Minister said they could mitigate damage by dealing effectively with the cyclone during the four to five days, and have taken measures to mitigate the damage.

He noted that two people were killed due to the cyclone.

"From CM to the Secretariat staff, including the district administration, we have worked as a team. Congratulations to everyone who worked for the affected people during this difficult time. If we work in this way for two more days, we can provide more relief to the affected people," he said.

The Chief Minister asked officials to take steps to restore normalcy as soon as possible. He asked the ministers and officials should visit the affected areas and tell people what the government has done. He asked the departments to assess the damage caused by the cyclone prepare a report which will be submitted to the Centre.

"We were able to prevent most of the damage by taking early measures. No one can prevent the cyclone, but we can prevent the damage with precautions," the Chief Minister said.

He stated that the Collectors and officials sat in the control room and took precautions by getting real-time information.

