Relieved and happy": Nitin Gadkari expresses joy after successful rescue of 41 workers from Silkyara tunnel

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, expressed immense delight on Tuesday as the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi were successfully rescued after a gruelling 17-day operation.

After nearly two and a half weeks of tireless efforts, rescue personnel celebrated as the laborers emerged unscathed from their underground trap one by one. The first worker walked free from the tunnel at 7:55 PM, and the entire operation took 25 minutes, with the last worker rescued at 8:20 PM.

Expressing relief and gratitude following the successful rescue, Gadkari said, "I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped laborers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued. This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years. Various departments and agencies complemented each other despite facing numerous challenges. Tireless and sincere efforts by everyone, coupled with prayers from all, have made this operation possible. The dedicated endeavors of the rescue teams have yielded favorable results."

"I express gratitude to each agency and individual involved in this rescue operation. Deep appreciation for the international rescue experts, administrative officers, and the Uttarakhand government for their swift and effective response," he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally supervised the evacuation of the 41 workers who were rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. The workers were transported to a hospital in ambulances for medical examination and necessary treatment.

On November 12, 41 workers were entrapped following the cave-in of an under-construction tunnel, a key component of the Char Dham all-weather road project, in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. Immediately, the administration rallied the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the scene to initiate the evacuation operations. Chief Minister Dhami had previously announced the completion of pipe-laying, raising hopes of a successful extraction of the trapped workers.

The rescue operation entered a critical phase on Thursday as first respondents grappled with heavy debris and hard obstruction against the drilling machine. Nonetheless, human care was rendered to the trapped victims with food, essential items, and medical services descending down the rubble. A medical team at the site was dispensing medications, including anti-depressants, to deal with the psychological trauma. The teams were also sending food items like rotis, sabzi, khichdi, daliya, oranges, and bananas to sustain the workers' health.

The first photos of the stranded workers were released on Tuesday after an endoscopic camera was put through a six-inch conduit, allowing the victims' relatives to speak with them. However, the malfunction of the auger machine forced a halt to operations, leading rescuers to resort to vertical and manual drilling methods.

A medical team of 15 doctors, including chest specialists, was also on site. Twelve ambulances were on standby at the scene, with a fleet of 40 on standby.

Prime Minister Modi had been monitoring the situation closely, checking in with CM Dhami several times during the rescue effort to assess progress. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister contacted Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami again and requested details about the relief and rescue efforts for workers stranded in the Silkyara tunnel.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, PM Modi inquired about the well-being of the workers stuck in the tunnel from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Prime Minister was given the entire drilling information. He stated that, in addition to the safety of the personnel trapped within, particular precautions should be taken to ensure the safety of those involved in relief work outside. He stated that the families of the trapped workers should experience no difficulties. The Prime Minister also talked about the next plan.