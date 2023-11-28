‘Relieved,' says Gadkari after 41 workers rescued in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Nov 28 Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that he was relieved as all the 41 trapped workers from the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand were rescued safely.

He said that it was a well coordinated effort by multiple agencies marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years.

"I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped laborers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued," he wrote on X.

"This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years."

The minister pointed out that various departments and agencies complemented each other despite facing numerous challenges.

"Tireless and sincere efforts by everyone, coupled with prayers from all, have made this operation possible. The dedicated endeavors of the rescue teams have yielded favorable results.

“I express gratitude to each agency and individual involved in this rescue operation. Deep appreciation for the international rescue experts, administrative officers, and the Uttarakhand government for their swift and effective response," Gadkari said.

"I take this opportunity to thank Prime M Narendra Modi, who has been constantly monitoring the entire operation and providing guidance and support whenever required.

“CM Uttarakhand Pushkar Dhami and my colleague Gen V.K Singh almost camped there during the operation. Last but not least, I thank the officers and engineers of MoRTH for their sincere efforts," Gadkari said.

His remarks came shortly after all the 41 trapped workers were pulled out safely from the tunnel situated in Uttarakhand's Uttarakashi area.

Rat-hole mining was started on Monday evening as rescue efforts to reach the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel entered its 16th day.

Relief and rescue work, which entered the 16th day, is being carried out by scientists, international experts, NDRF, SDRF, BRO on a war footing.

On November 12, an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi leaving 41 workers trapped.

