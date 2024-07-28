Religious conversion bid: Wife files police complaint against husband in Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 28 An incident involving a wife filing a complaint against her husband, alleging a bid for religious conversion and threats to her life, came to light in Karnataka's Hubballi on Saturday.

The incident was reported in Dharwad city. The police have registered an FIR in connection with the matter.

According to the police, the woman married Mujahid Khan after falling in love with him in 2017. Both worked at the same company in Bengaluru.

Khan had married the woman, claiming he was unmarried. However, it was later learned that he was already married with four children. When the woman questioned him about it, he started torturing and threatening her.

He also began forcing her to convert to Islam. The woman eventually shifted to her grandmother's place in Kalaghatgi town.

The accused went to Kalaghatgi and threatened her, saying that no matter where she goes, he would track her down and stab her.

The woman eventually lodged a complaint against her husband, Mujahid Khan. The police are investigating the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor