Religious fanaticism remains serious challenge, says RSS in annual report

The three-day-long annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to deliberate on various issues including analysis of the programmes of the past one year and the policy and plans for the coming year got underway in Ahmedabad on Friday.

In its annual report 2021-22, the RSS said that religious fanaticism remains a serious challenge.

"The brutal murders of activists of Hindu organizations in Kerala, Karnataka are an example of this menace. Series of dastardly acts revealing communal hysteria, rallies, demonstrations, violation of social discipline, custom and conventions under the guise of the Constitution and religious freedom, inciting violence by instigating meagre causes, promoting illegal activities, etc. is increasing," it said.

A 26-year-old worker of the Bajrang Dal was stabbed to death by some unknown person in Karnataka's Shivamogga on the night of February 20. The Bajrang Dal worker, identified as Harsha, was reportedly chased and murdered in Shivamogga's Bharati Colony.

In its report, the Sangh said that there appears "to be elaborate plans by a particular community to enter the government machinery".

"Behind all this, it seems that a deep conspiracy with a long-term goal is working. On the strength of numbers, preparations are being made to adopt any route to get their points convinced. All out efforts with organized strength, awakening and activeness to successfully defeat this menace before the unity, integrity and harmony of the society is the need of the hour," the report added.

According to RSS, there is continuous information about "the planned conversion of Hindus" in different parts of the country like Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other states.

"This challenge has a long history but, of late, different newer ways of converting new groups are being adopted. It is true that the social and religious leaders and institutions of Hindu society have woken up to some extent and become active to check this trend. It seems necessary to make joint and coordinated efforts in this direction in a more planned manner," the report notes."

This three-day meeting is taking place in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. All top RSS office bearers are attending the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

