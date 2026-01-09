Religious leader Karauli Shankar Mahadev bats for declaring India Sanatan nation instead of Hindu rashtra

New Delhi, Jan 9 Religious leader Karauli Shankar Mahadev, also known as Karauli Sarkar, on Friday commented on the controversy over slogans raised at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), saying that instead of declaring India a Hindu rashtra, it should be declared a Sanatan nation.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Because of such anti-national activities (JNU incident), there are repeated demands to declare the country a Hindu nation. I repeatedly say that while talking about declaring a Hindu nation, one must consider that it represents one culture and mindset - so where will other cultures go? I believe that instead of declaring India a Hindu nation, it should be declared a Sanatan nation. Sanatan is a religion and the Hindu way of life. All religions are included within Sanatan..."

The remarks came as Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with a video that went viral on social media, allegedly showing students raising provocative slogans on the JNU campus.

The video, which surfaced earlier this week, purportedly showed a group of students linked to Left-leaning organisations raising inflammatory slogans during a campus gathering at the 'Guerrilla Dhaba'.

The slogans reportedly contained references directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Police assessed the content as capable of disturbing public peace.

The incident is said to have occurred during a protest linked to the continued judicial custody of former JNU students Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid.

Meanwhile, Karauli Shankar Mahadev also spoke on the recent demolition drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in Turkman Gate, Delhi, saying, "Wherever people are illegally encroaching on land to incite religious unrest and promote what is being called 'land jihad', it is completely unacceptable. Whatever action the government is taking in such cases has the full support of the entire saint community. Any true Sanatani will oppose such anti-religious activities, whether the person involved is in power or outside the system..."

The violence during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's demolition drive broke out in the early hours of Wednesday, after protestors assembled at the site, defied police instructions, and engaged in stone-pelting.

The FIR details that policemen had barricaded the encroached land to prevent illegal occupation and protect adjoining structures, including the mosque.

A group of 30-35 people allegedly shouted slogans and threw stones at officers, even as the police attempted to reason with them.

