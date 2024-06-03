Remain alert, vigilant & count every vote: Lalu Prasad Yadav to workers

Patna June 3 RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday asked his voters to remain alert and vigilant during the counting of votes on June 4 and also instructed them to count every with caution.

“Being an RJD worker, it is the responsibility of all of us to protect the vote of the people. You must remain alert, and vigilant, and count every vote with caution. The people's government is coming again in the country. INDIA bloc is going to give surprising results with a huge majority. All psychological propaganda will go in vain,” the RJD Chief wrote on X.

He said that the public has cast their vote in favour of the INDIA bloc but it is workers' responsibility to take this public opinion to a safe result.

“Without stopping, without getting tired, remain active with zeal and enthusiasm at the counting centres to ensure that every vote given by the people of Bihar is safe so that our democracy, constitution and reservation can also be protected,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

The result of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be announced on June 4 and both the INDIA bloc and NDA are claiming to form the next government at the Centre.

“I am heartily grateful for voting heavily in favour of the INDIA bloc. I am grateful to each and every worker of our alliance and Rashtriya Janata Dal who worked day and night to save the constitution, democracy and reservation with full dedication, regardless of the scorching heat during the election,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

All the Exit Polls have projected a thumping majority for the NDA alliance.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor