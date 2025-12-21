Remain calm even in complex situations, SC judge advises judges

Amaravati, Dec 21 Supreme Court judge, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, said on Sunday that the district judiciary is the most important in the judicial system and advised judges to remain peaceful, calm and composed even in complex situations.

Justice Mishra emphasised that every aspect of the justice system must function in accordance with the principles laid down by the Constitution.

Delivering the keynote address at the seminar "Upholding the Constitutional Vision – The Role of the District Judiciary" held at the Judicial Academy in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, he stressed that India has one of the largest judicial systems in the world and that the Indian Constitution embodies the best features compared to many other constitutions across the globe.

He noted that the Constitution accords a significant place to the district judiciary and stressed that delivering quality justice should be recognised as the primary duty of the judiciary. Access to justice for the common citizen, he said, depends largely on the performance of the judiciary. Court proceedings should be understandable even to ordinary people, which would enhance public trust and confidence in the justice system, he noted.

Justice Mishra observed that the judiciary should act as a bridge between law and justice, and that judges must uphold values and responsibilities with discipline and sound legal knowledge. He urged judges to strive for excellence in a competitive environment and to continuously enhance their knowledge. Protecting constitutional values, he said, is not limited to a single duty but should permeate every aspect of judicial functioning.

In addition to performing present duties, referring to past records provides immense understanding, he noted. Delivering judgments alone is not the entirety of the judicial process, and integrity must be reflected in those judgments. The conduct of a judge while delivering judgments is of utmost importance. He clarified that the Constitution is not merely a legal document and that the legislature, judiciary, and executive must function within the constitutional framework.

The apex court judge stated that the Constitution provides equal opportunities to everyone and the district judiciary occupies a crucial position in this structure, as every individual approaches it first. Several judgments, he noted, have earned the trust and confidence of the people. Case hearings pass through multiple stages, and safeguarding people’s rights is essential. Regardless of technological advancement, justice ultimately rests on a humanitarian approach.

He observed that delivering landmark judgments alone is not the sole indicator of performance; resolving day-to-day matters with integrity and in a manner that earns public trust brings greater satisfaction. Judgments may not always attract public attention, but they can provide immense relief to an individual. Judges, he said, must maintain calmness, restraint, patience, and composure under all circumstances to deliver honest and impartial judgments.

In his remarks on the occasion, Andhra Pradesh High Court's Chief Justice and State Judicial Academy's Patron-in-Chief, Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, said that the district judiciary holds a vital place within the justice system. He clarified that the right to life does not merely mean living, but living a life of quality.

Any negligence in judicial functioning, he said, would make it impossible to deliver justice properly under Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution. He called upon everyone to play a responsible role in maintaining an uncompromising justice system and stated that safeguarding the Constitution effectively is the true respect accorded to it.

