Remark on Modi's surname: Jharkhand HC nixes Rahul Gandhi's plea

The Jharkhand High Court rejected the petition of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requesting it to quash the cognizance of the lower court in a matter where he allegedly made a derogatory comment on people with Modi as their last names.

The said remark was made during a public rally in 2019.

Now, the Lower Court will proceed with the matter accordingly.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign, the Congress leader had visited Ranchi and while addressing a public rally, he had allegedly made a remark on PM Modi's surname. Upon this, a complaint was filed in a Lower Court. The court had taken cognisance and summoned the former Congress President.

Later, Rahul Gandhi approached the High Court and requested it to quash the cognizance taken by the Lower Court.

The court of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi rejected the plea of Rahul Gandhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor