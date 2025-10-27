'Remembering veteran actor Nipon Goswami': Assam CM pays tribute

Guwahati, Oct 27 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid heartfelt tributes to veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami on his death anniversary, remembering him as a towering figure in the state’s cultural and cinematic heritage who inspired generations through his artistry and humility.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Remembering veteran actor Nipon Goswami on his punyatithi today. Through his exceptional acting skills and his passion for taking Assamese storytelling far and wide, he left an indelible mark on our minds and hearts. Tributes.”

CM Sarma’s post struck a chord with fans, artistes, and cine enthusiasts across Assam and beyond, as they recalled the immense contribution of Goswami -- often hailed as the “evergreen hero” of Assamese cinema -- to the state’s film industry and cultural life.

Born in Tezpur in 1942, Nipon Goswami was among the earliest graduates of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he trained alongside stalwarts like Subhash Ghai and Shatrughan Sinha.

His cinematic journey began with 'Piyali Phukan' (1957) as a child artiste, but it was 'Sangram' (1968) that established him as a leading actor in Assamese cinema. Over the decades, Goswami delivered memorable performances in several iconic films, including 'Dr. Bezbarua', 'Ajoli Nabou', 'Sandhya Raag', 'Paap Aru Prayashchitta', 'Manash Kanya' and 'Srimoti Mahimamoyee'.

His effortless portrayal of everyday characters made him one of the most beloved faces in Assam’s film industry.

Apart from his film career, Goswami also worked in television serials, theatre, and as a mentor to younger artistes. Known for his gentle demeanour and unwavering dedication, he remained active in cultural circles till his final days.

Nipon Goswami passed away on this day in 2022 at the age of 80, leaving behind a rich legacy that continues to inspire.

On his death anniversary, film associations, fans, and cultural bodies across the state organised remembrance meetings and special screenings of his classic films. Many social media users echoed the Chief Minister’s sentiments, describing Goswami as “a bridge between the golden past and the promising future of Assamese cinema.”

