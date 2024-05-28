Removal of Article 370 Has Brought Feeling of Unity in Kashmir: PM Modi

The Indian government removed Article 370 on August 5, 2019. This decision received varied responses. On removal of the Article 370 PM Modi said that this decision was right because it has brought unity and has increased tourism in Kashmir.

Modi said that Article 370 was the agenda of only 4-5 families, it was neither the agenda of the people of Kashmir nor the agenda of the people of the country. For their benefit, they had built such a wall of 370 and used to say that if 370 is removed, there will be a fire...Today it has become true that after the removal of 370, there is a feeling of more unity.

He further added that, "The feeling of belongingness is increasing among the people of Kashmir and hence its direct result is also visible in elections, tourism ..."

#WATCH | On his decision to remove Article 370, PM Narendra Modi says, "Article 370 was the agenda of only 4-5 families, it was neither the agenda of the people of Kashmir nor the agenda of the people of the country. For their benefit, they had built such a wall of 370 and used… pic.twitter.com/x9P263Khes — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

About Article 370

Article 370 was a provision in the Indian constitution that granted special autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It allowed the state to have its own constitution, a separate flag, and autonomy over internal administration. The article was drafted in 1949 and came into effect in 1950. It stated that the Indian constitution would apply to Jammu and Kashmir with some exceptions and modifications, determined by the Constituent Assembly of the state. The state was permitted to make its own regulations on all matters except foreign affairs, defense, and communications. On August 5, 2019, the Government of India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by issuing a Presidential Order that superseded the 1954 order and made all provisions of the Indian constitution applicable to the state. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 was also passed, dividing the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The abrogation of Article 370 was challenged in the Supreme Court of India by 23 petitions. On December 11, 2023, a five-judge constitution bench unanimously upheld the constitutionality of the revocation. The 2024 Hindi film "Article 370" is based on the events surrounding the abrogation of the article. While the film has been praised for its action sequences, it has also been criticized for distorting facts and depicting narratives favoring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.