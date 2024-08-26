Remove lens of hatred, look with clear eyes: Siddaramaiah to BJP on MUDA document tampering charges

Bengaluru, Aug 26 While negating document tampering in the MUDA case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asked the BJP to remove the lens of “hatred” and look at the documents with clear eyes.

“This video clearly shows what is written under the white ink. Remove the lens of hatred and look at it with clear eyes. My wife requested alternative land in the layout developed by MUDA in Devanur 3rd Stage or is there another parallel layout developed by the authority after MUDA acquired the land,” the Chief Minister said in a video message said which he posted on X.

The BJP has alleged that ink remover has been used to erase keywords from the application submitted by Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in the MUDA case.

“In the application submitted by my wife seeking alternative land for the property that MUDA illegally acquired from our family, only four or five words were covered with white ink, and yet BJP and JD-S leaders are acting as if it’s a grave crime,” the Chief Minister says in the video message.

He said that since there were no plots available in that area, the words 'in Devanur 3rd Stage layout or another' were covered with white ink, and she requested a plot in a parallel layout developed by the authority. There was no note, order, or instruction in this matter. She simply requested a plot on her own land.

“Now, what do those self-proclaimed legal experts who were shouting that white ink was used to cover up the issue have to say? They claimed that Siddaramaiah’s wife asked for a plot in Vijayanagar and that someone supporting him applied the white ink after the MUDA matter came up. It seems like some of these so-called intellectuals, in their haste, have ended up embarrassing themselves,” he said.

He added that through fabricated stories, BJP and JD-S leaders with no sense of responsibility have wrongfully portrayed me and my family as criminals.

“Today, they stand exposed before the public. The truth is like that. It might take some time to come to light, but in the end, truth always prevails,” the Chief Minister said.

Reacting to the development, one of the petitioners Snehamayi Krishna said that the accused had given proof for allegations against him.

“The ink remover is used to hide the lines stating ‘seeking alternative sites in Devanuru third phase locality or’. This is being done with the fear of MUDA allotting land in the Devanuru third phase,” he said.

He said that instead of getting sites in developing the Devanuru third phase, Siddaramaiah got the sites allotted in the upscale Vijayanagara locality in Mysuru illegally.

“Siddaramaiah has agreed to conceal of truth. I thank CM Siddaramaiah for letting the truth known to the people of Karnataka,” he said.

The BJP has asked the Chief Minister to resign in the wake of the MUDA land controversy following Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot giving consent for an investigation against him in the case.

The Chief Minister got temporary relief from the High Court of Karnataka until August 29.

