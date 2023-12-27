Removed JU interim VC demands central-level probe into admission 'irregularities'

Kolkata, Dec 27 Buddhadeb Sau, the recently-removed interim Vice Chancellor of Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (JU), on Wednesday demanded a central-level inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the admission process of the famed university.

Alleging that there had been similar irregularities in the admission process at the Ph.D level, Sau said that either the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to Sau, the first irregularity was in the creation of a super-numeric post for admission in the super-numeric level, which was a blatant violation of the guidelines prescribed by UGC.

He alleged that introduced in 2017, this system of super-numeric post at Ph.D-level admission had been continuing year after year without a formal consent from the Commission.

He also claimed that his removal from the chair of interim VC came at a time when he was trying to take action against such irregular practices within the university.

“So, I am appealing for a central-level investigation into the matter, be it by the UGC or the CBI,” he said.

Sau, a senior professor of mathematics at JU, was appointed as the university’s interim VC in August this year after the tragic ragging-related death of a fresher at the students’ hostel of the university.

He was appointed by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, who by virtue of his chair is also the Chancellor of all the state universities.

However, Sau reportedly went into the bad books of the Governor because of his attempts to conduct the convocation ceremony of the university in consultation with the state Education Department.

Last Saturday, barely 12 hours before the convocation ceremony on Sunday, the Governor removed Sau from his chair. However, he was reinstated on Sunday morning by the Education Department reportedly for giving the convocation ceremony a smooth sailing.

The Governor has termed the convocation ceremony as illegal.

