Renowned seer Raghavacharya passes away

Jaipur, Aug 30 Raiwasa Peethadheeshwar Raghavacharya, who was part of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning.

He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

A pall of gloom descended not only in Sikar but among his followers across the country.

The last rites of Raghavcharyaji will be performed in Raiwasa later in the day.

In a post on X, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, "My heart is deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of Param Pujya Raiwasa Peethadheeswar Shri Shri 1008 Shri Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj. Maharaj Ji's demise is an irreparable loss for the Sanatan and spiritual world. Your powerful thoughts and inspiration for an ideal life will always prove to be auspicious for humanity. I pray to Lord Shri Ram Ji to provide strength to the bereaved followers to bear this pain. Om Shanti!"

Raghavacharya ji was the president of Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy and a gold medalist in Vedanta.

He also established Raiwas Veda Vidyalaya and its alumni are serving in many renowned institutions.

The Mahant had also grabbed a gold medal in the All India Sanskrit Competition.

Mahant Raghavacharya was a chief priest in Lord Shri Ram temple, the oldest temple in Sikar constructed in 1570.

Raghavacharya ji's contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement is unforgettable.

He believed that the Muslims of Ayodhya also extended support to the construction of the temple.

"The Muslims of Ayodhya had told me that they respect the Ganga-Jamuni 'tehzeeb' of our country," he had said.

He revealed that during the Kar Seva, the Narasimha Rao government also unexpectedly helped the Kar Sevaks. Curfew was declared in the evening after the installation of Ram Lalla.

The demise of Raghavacharya Maharaj is the end of an era. His memories will always remain alive," his followers said

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor