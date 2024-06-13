Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pradush Film Actor, BJP Worker, Aide of MLA Ravi Subramanya Arrested
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 13, 2024 12:29 PM2024-06-13T12:29:35+5:302024-06-13T12:29:53+5:30
The Bengaluru City Police on Thursday, June 13, have arrested Pradush film actor and BJP worker, who is a close aide of BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya, in connection with the Renuka Swami murder case. The arrested individual, whose identity is yet to be officially confirmed, has been implicated as a key figure in the ongoing investigation.
Ravi Subramanya, the BJP MLA, is notably the uncle of Tejasvi Surya, a prominent BJP MP. This connection has brought additional attention to the case, given the high-profile nature of the individuals involved.