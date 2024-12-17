Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda released on bail

Bengaluru, Dec 17 Kannada superstar Darshan's partner and actress Pavithra Gowda, 33, was released on bail from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Walking out of prison six months after her arrest, Pavithra, the prime accused, appeared composed.

The Karnataka High Court had granted bail to actor Darshan, Pavithra, and others on December 13.

According to sources, Pavithra's release was delayed due to technical reasons and the fulfilment of bail conditions.

Investigations revealed that Pavithra actively participated in the murder of Renukaswamy. Initially, it was believed that she had merely beaten the victim with slippers and had been present while Renukaswamy was hacked to death. However, further investigations found that Pavithra had told Renukaswamy he did not deserve to live when he pleaded with her for his life.

The investigation report stated, "Pavithra, who came to the crime scene with Darshan, was allegedly asked to deal with Renukaswamy for sending obscene pictures and derogatory messages.

Police sources said bloodstain marks of Renukaswamy were found on Pavithra's sandals and clothes. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports confirmed the presence of Renukaswamy's blood on Pavithra's seized clothes.

The probe further revealed that after the brutal murder, the next day, Pavithra visited a beauty spa. She was later summoned by the police and arrested. Pavithra allegedly provoked, conspired, and participated in the crime.

Along with Pavithra, the third accused, Puttaswamy alias Pavan K., 29; the fourth accused, Raghavendra, 43; the fifth accused, Nandeesha, 28; the sixth accused, Jagadish alias Jagga, 36; the seventh accused, Anukumar alias Anu, 25; the eleventh accused, Nagaraju; the twelfth accused, Lakshmana; the thirteenth accused, Deepak; and the sixteenth accused, Keshavamurthy, were all found to be directly involved in the heinous act, said the chargesheet.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga. Renukaswamy allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, disappointed over the fact that Darshan maintained a relationship with her despite being married.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police are considering filing an appeal in the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court's decision to grant bail to Darshan.

Pavithra, a divorcee and single mother, has acted in Tamil and Kannada movies. She identifies herself as a fashion designer, model, artiste, and managing director of a boutique.

Pavithra and Darshan's wife Vijayalaxmi had spats on social media, which led Darshan's fans to take sides. Renukaswamy, who supported Vijayalaxmi, criticised Pavithra, which ultimately led to his brutal death, according to police findings.

