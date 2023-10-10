'Report MCC violations on C-VIGIL app, action in 100 minutes', says Raj Chief Electoral Officer

Jaipur, Oct 10 Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta on Tuesday said the general public can use ‘C-VIGIL’ (Citizen Vigilance) app for effective action against violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the Assembly elections.

"The special thing about this app is that any complaint related to the code of conduct is resolved in just 100 minutes," he said.

Gupta said that the Election Commission of India was daily using new technology to make the election process smooth and effective. In this context, this app is playing an important role in preventing violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The Election Commission of India has taken effective action through this app in many states, he said.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that till now strict action could not be taken on the complaints of violation of Model Code of Conduct due to lack of sufficient evidence, now through this app it is possible to take action within the stipulated time on the complaints received through the Fast Track Complaint Receipt and Resolution System.

He said that any person can download the Android based C-Vigil app on his mobile phone. He said that this application will be usable only within the geographical limits of those states where elections are going on.

Gupta said that the common man should take a photo or make a 2-minute video briefly describing the activities that violate the Model Code of Conduct. "Before filing the complaint, mention it briefly. The GIS information attached with the complaint automatically reaches the concerned district control room, as a result of which the flying squad is sent to the spot within a few minutes and action is ensured," he said

