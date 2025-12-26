Report on carbon uptake in India's cement sector released

New Delhi, Dec 26 The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) India–NCB Carbon Uptake Report, highlighting the assessment of CO2 uptake through carbonation in concrete in the Indian context, was released here on Friday.

The report, released on the occasion of the 63rd Foundation Day of the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB), is based on the Tier-I methodology of the IVL Swedish Environment Research Institute. It notes that the cement industry contributes about 7 per cent of total anthropogenic emissions and is considered a hard-to-abate sector due to process-related CO2 emissions arising from the calcination of limestone.

The report outlines future actions aimed at improving data robustness, refining estimation methodologies, and supporting the integration of carbon uptake in national sustainability and climate reporting frameworks. The report will be submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for consideration of inclusion as a carbon sink in the National Communications (NATCOM) to the UNFCCC.

During the event, the Gypsum Board Testing Laboratory and Micro-Characterisation Laboratory were also inaugurated by Economic Advisor, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Urmila, and the Central Public Works Department's (CPWD) Special Director General, Mohd. Kamal Ahmad. The event was held in the presence of the Director General, NCB, Dr L. P. Singh.

The Gypsum Board Testing Laboratory has been established to support the quality assurance and standardisation needs of the gypsum board industry. In this context, it was noted that the Gypsum-Based Building Materials (Quality Control) Order, 2024, was notified by DPIIT in 2024. The Micro-Characterisation Laboratory is equipped with advanced analytical facilities for detailed investigation of cementitious and construction materials.

Addressing the gathering, Urmila appreciated NCB’s sustained contributions in the areas of research, technology development, quality assurance and capacity building, which have supported the evolving needs of the cement sector, while in his address, Ahmad complimented NCB for supporting sustainable construction in India through its research and development efforts.

The NCB is an apex Research and Development organisation under the administrative control of the DPIIT, dedicated to research, technology development and transfer, education and industrial services for cement, allied building materials, and the construction sector.

Anthropogenic emissions are pollutants, especially greenhouse gases (GHGs) like CO2, methane, and nitrous oxide, released into the atmosphere from human activities such as burning fossil fuels, industrial processes, deforestation, and agriculture, significantly driving climate change and environmental issues.

As "anthropogenic" means originating from human activity, so these emissions are caused by people, distinct from natural sources, and are the primary factor in current global warming.

