Republic Day 2024: 1,132 Police Personnel Honored with Gallantry and Service Medals



On the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the Union home ministry announced that a total of 1,132 police personnel, including those from the fire service, home guard, civil defence, and correctional service, have been honored with various categories of gallantry and service medals. This significant recognition follows the recent restructuring of medals, now classified as President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG), Medal for Gallantry (GM), President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Of the awarded medals, 277 are gallantry medals, with 119 bestowed upon personnel deployed in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas and 133 recognizing the valor of personnel from the Jammu & Kashmir region.

Notably, the prestigious PMG has been posthumously conferred upon two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, Head Constables Sanwala Ram Vishnoi and Shishu Pal Singh. Their exceptional contributions to peacekeeping as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo earned them this highest honor. The duo served as members of the 15th Congo Contingent of BSF at the Moroccan Rapid Deployment Battalion (MORRDB) camp at Butembo, where they lost their lives in the line of duty in July 2022.

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lead the list with 72 gallantry medals, followed by 65 for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops, 18 for Maharashtra, 26 for Chhattisgarh, 23 for Jharkhand, 15 for Odisha, eight for Delhi Police, and 21 for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel. This recognition underscores the dedication and sacrifice of these individuals in maintaining peace and security in various challenging situations across the country.



