Republic Day 2024: All-Women Contingent of Delhi Police to March Down Kartavya Path

In a move aimed at bolstering gender equality and promoting women's empowerment, Delhi Police officials announced that an exclusively female contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade on January 26, marching down the Kartavya Path during the 75th celebration of the Republic Day. This will be the first time in the history of the force when the marching contingent will comprise only women personnel, they said, adding that 80 per cent of the participants this year are from the northeastern states.

Delhi Police has adopted a recruitment policy focusing on individuals from the eight northeastern states to narrow the divide between law enforcement and the residents of that region, as per statements from Delhi Police officials. Heading the marching contingent of 194 female head constables and constables during the Republic Day parade will be Shweta K Sugathan, a woman IPS officer.

The participants practice daily at the Kartyava Path, he added. According to Special Commissioner of Police (Armed Police) Robin Hibu, all the participants are taking part in the parade for the first time and are very excited. The marching contingent for the Republic Day parade has been chosen from the armed unit of the Delhi Police force, with a significant number hailing from the northeastern states, stated Hibu. Emphasizing their role as representatives of the northeastern populace within the Delhi Police, Hibu mentioned the noteworthy inclusion of a women's pipe band this year. Constable Ruyangunuo Kense, a female officer, will lead the women's pipe band, marking another achievement for the Delhi Police.

This band comprising 135 head constables and constables will play the Delhi Police Song, he added. Last year, a female dedicated pipe band was inducted in the parade, but it was led by a male inspector, Rajender Singh Another officer said the all-women marching contingent will definitely be a centre of attraction during the parade.

In a directive issued by the defense ministry last year, all participating forces, state governments, and departments in the Republic Day parade were urged to include women participants in their contingents, bands, and tableaux. Highlighting a distinctive achievement, officials noted that the Delhi Police's marching contingent holds the unique honor of participating in every Republic Day parade since India's inception as a Republic on January 26, 1950.