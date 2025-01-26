Republic Day 2025: Google Doodle Celebrates India’s 76th Gantantra Diwas with a Vibrant Wildlife Theme

To celebrate India's 76th Republic Day, Google unveiled a vibrant Doodle showcasing the nation's rich diversity and national pride through a wildlife-themed illustration. Created by Pune-based artist Rohan Dahotre, the Doodle features an array of animals representing various regions of India, artfully woven into the letters of "GOOGLE" to create a lively "wildlife parade." Among the characters depicted are a peacock in flight, a snow leopard dressed in traditional Ladakhi attire, a tiger in a dhoti-kurta playing a musical instrument, and an antelope carrying a ceremonial staff.

The colourful, surreal design blends the letters of "GOOGLE" with the wildlife theme, capturing the spirit of India's diversity. The Doodle is a fitting tribute to the country's cultural richness, drawing attention to its wildlife heritage. This year’s Republic Day Parade, which will take place along New Delhi’s iconic Kartavya Path, will feature 16 tableaux from various states and Union Territories, as well as 15 tableaux from central ministries, departments, and organisations.

Among the highlights is Madhya Pradesh’s tableau, which will spotlight the state's wildlife conservation efforts through Project Cheetah and the Kuno National Park. The parade itself serves as a visual celebration of India’s achievements across defence, culture, education, and technology.