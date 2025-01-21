Republic Day 2025: Is India Marking the 76th or 77th Republic Day Celebration?

As January 26, 2025, draws near, India is gearing up for the grand celebration of Republic Day. The highlight of the occasion will be the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi. The parade, which stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, will feature contingents from the Indian Armed Forces and paramilitary forces. Additionally, vibrant tableaux from various states will be showcased, reflecting the country's diverse cultural heritage. Republic Day is observed every year to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950.

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, marking a significant milestone since the nation became a democratic republic on January 26, 1950. This year also commemorates 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The celebrations will be centred around the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas" (Golden India: Heritage and Progress), which emphasizes the country's rich cultural heritage and its journey of growth and development. The first Republic Day was celebrated on January 26, 1951, and since then, the occasion has become a symbol of India's democratic ideals and progress.

For Republic Day 2025, the Kartavya Path parade will feature tableaux from 15 states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. In addition, 11 central government contingents will participate in the grand event. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been announced as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025.