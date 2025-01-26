Republic Day 2025: Stage Set For India's 76th R-Day Celebrations With Grand Parade and Cultural Extravaganza

India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day today, and as always, the nation’s eyes are fixed on the grand parade. The ceremonial event, held on the duty path in the national capital, Delhi, will showcase India’s military might alongside its rich cultural diversity. The world will witness an extraordinary display of unity, strength, equality, and development that defines India.

The parade will begin at 10:30 AM and will last for nearly 90 minutes. During this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to the martyrs at the National War Memorial before proceeding to the duty path to witness the parade. Following the tradition, the national flag will be hoisted, the national anthem will be sung, and a 21-gun salute will be offered.

A special musical performance will follow, with 300 cultural artists playing Indian instruments to the iconic song "Sare Jahan Se Achha," accompanied by a flower shower from helicopters. The parade will then feature 31 brilliantly decorated tableaux based on the theme “Swarna Bharat: Heritage and Development.” Over 5000 artists will perform various traditional dance forms, highlighting India’s vibrant culture.

In addition, the ‘Daredevils’ will perform thrilling motorcycle stunts, while the Indian Air Force will present a spectacular aerial display with nearly 40 fighter jets and helicopters. For the first time, a joint tableau representing the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy will be showcased, symbolizing the unity and coordination among the three forces.

This year, nearly 10,000 special guests have been invited, including climate activists, families of martyrs, and beneficiaries of government schemes. Among them are also those who have made significant contributions to the creation of a "Golden India."