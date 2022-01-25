Republic Day: 3 senior Naval personnel to be conferred with Param Vishisht Seva Medal

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved awards to Indian Naval personnel on the eve of 73rd Republic day celebrations with distinguished service awards on the occasion January 26, 2022.

As many as three officers will be conferred Param Vishisht Seva Medal, seven Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, eight Nao Sena Medal, and 15 Vishisht Seva Medal.

Vice Admirals Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Ravneet Singh and Satishkumar N Ghormade will receive Param Vishisht Seva Medal.

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal awardees: Surgeon Vice-Admiral Naveen Chawla, Rear Admirals GK Harish, Atul Anand, Tarun Sobti, Ajay Kochhar, B Sivakumar, Uthaiah Lychettira Belliappa.

Nao Sena Medal awardees: R ADM Sanjay Bhalla, R ADM Manish Sharma, CMDE Sachdeva Sanjay, CMDE Vikas Kaushal, CMDE Sathish Vasudev, Captain Himanshu Chaturvedi, CDR Ponnappa BK and CDR M Shailesh.

Vishisht Seva Medal awardees: R ADM Girish Kumar Garg, R ADM Sanjay Datt, CMDE Sandeep Sharma, CMDE Vivek Thapar, CMDE Harish Chandra Joshi, CMDE Rituraj Sahu, CMDE Sanjay Chopra, CMDE Tummalapalli Venkat Sunil, Surg CMDE Sameer Kapoor, CMDE Vidhyadhar Harke, CMDE Aditya Singh Dadwal, Captain Happy Mohan, Captain (TS) Mahar Karn Pal Singh, CDR Yogesh V Athawale, Lt CDR Mayank Sharma, Kailash Prakash Tiwari, MC Mech I.

( With inputs from ANI )

