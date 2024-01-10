Republic Day Parade 2024: How and Where to Buy Tickets Online and Offline

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. The Republic Day Parade, a grand celebration showcasing India's rich culture and history, takes place in the national capital, starting at 10:00 AM from Vijay Chowk. If you wish to witness this vibrant event, here's how you can secure your tickets.

Booking Online Tickets:

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Defence - www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. Log in if you have an account or create a new one. Enter your personal details, including name, birth date, and mobile number. Verify the authentication code sent to your registered mobile number (OTP). Choose the event you want to attend (options include FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, and Beating the Retreat). Provide attendee information and upload an original Photo ID for verification. Complete the online payment process to secure your tickets.

Booking Offline Tickets:

Visit an authorized offline outlet or designated ticket counter for Republic Day events. Provide identity proof and fill out a physical form with personal details such as name, birth date, and mobile number. Choose the desired event (options include FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, and Beating the Retreat). Submit your information along with a photocopy of the original Photo ID. Complete the payment to secure your ticket.

Offline Ticket Outlets:

IDTC Travel Counters

Government of India Tourist Office

DTDC Counters

Departmental Sale Counters (open from 10 AM to 5:30 PM daily)

Parliament House Reception Office (open from 11 AM to 4 PM, closed on weekends and holidays)

Ensure you plan accordingly, as the Government of India Tourist Office is closed on Sundays, and the Parliament House Reception Office is closed on weekends and holidays. Enjoy the Republic Day Parade festivities!