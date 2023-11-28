Rescuers reach trapped labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel, extricate 5

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), Nov 28 After 17 days of torment for the 41 trapped labourers in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, salvation was in sight on Tuesday as rescuers broke through the debris and managed to extricate five of them initially.

The development came hours after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that the rescue operation is "near a breakthrough", but not yet there as rat miners and Army engineers have been able to cut through 58 metres of debris and pushed in a pipe with the help of an auger machine.

Medical personnel were at the spot to examine the rescued labourers.

A part of the under-construction tunnel had collapsed on November 12 and efforts were on since then to rescue the men.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said that the work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed and soon all will be brought out.

The relief and rescue work is being carried out by scientists, international experts, NDRF, SDRF, Army and BRO.

