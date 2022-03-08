Research monograph of 'StreeDesh: The forgotten legendary women of Kashmir' released

New Delhi, March 8 Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, along with Sachchanand Joshi, Member Secretary of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), released Ashish Kaul's research monograph 'StreeDesh: The forgotten legendary women of Kashmir' here on Tuesday.

StreeDesh is the first research monograph to document the forgotten women achievers of undivided Jammu and Kashmir that chronicles the lives and times of 13 legendary women from J&K.

Kaul said, "The project StreeDesh took me across challenging geographical regions of the world, including Afghanistan and Iran, in search of our history over last six years. Apart from the film and the research monograph, this project includes 13 independent books chronicling the lives and times of these 13 incredible women."

He added that the initiative aims to bring forth the legacy of women, their contributions to social, economic, military and political upliftment of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor