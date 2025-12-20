Research must bridge urban-rural divide, boost MSMEs & border economies: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Dec 20 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Saturday stressed that research and academic engagement should play a transformative role in bridging the urban-rural divide, empowering MSMEs, modernising agriculture, and strengthening border and rural economies, officials said.

In-depth study, the Governor said, will also ensure that the benefits of technology reach the last person in even the most remote corners of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the 8th Convocation of the Himalayan University, the Governor described the students as the pride of Arunachal Pradesh and of the nation.

Noting that India is steadily transforming from a consumer of technology into a global creator of advanced solutions driven by initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, and Make in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor emphasised research and academic engagement.

He encouraged students to immerse themselves in research and innovation, describing these as the twin engines that will propel the nation’s technological leadership.

The Governor lauded the Chairman, Vice Chancellor, faculty, officers, and staff of the varsity for its NEP-2020-aligned curriculum and emphasised research, skills, employability, and experiential learning.

Advising the University to place greater emphasis on discipline, punctuality, character, and a truly conducive academic environment that nurtures both excellence and values, He also called upon the institution to actively engage with society.

The Governor also encouraged initiatives such as village adoption, cleanliness drives, anti-drug campaigns, and programmes focused on the health and well-being of women and children.

Highlighting rapid global transformations in fields such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, space technology, biotechnology, and geospatial technologies, the Governor urged students and faculty to pursue innovation guided by ethics, responsibility, and compassion.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) underscored the role of education in realising the national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, with Arunachal Pradesh playing a crucial role through research, innovation, and India-centric problem-solving.

The Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof. S. K. Nayak, delivered an inspiring convocation address, encouraging the graduating students as they step into a new phase of life.

Vice-Chancellor of Himalayan University, Prof. Prakash Divakaran, presented the University’s annual report, highlighting its academic progress, achievements, and future vision.

The Governor conferred gold, silver, and bronze medals on meritorious students of various courses. A total of 621 graduates, including PhD scholars, were awarded their degrees, marking a proud milestone in their academic journey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor