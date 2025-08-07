Resident Certificate Scam in Bihar: Donald Trump Named as Applicant in Samastipur

A bizarre trend of creating fake residential certificates has emerged in Bihar. In recent cases, applications have been submitted using names like "Dog Babu" or even attaching photos of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, the situation has now taken a more outrageous turn — an application was filed using a photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump, causing a stir in the administration.

Incident from Samastipur District:

The shocking incident took place in Samastipur district of Bihar. The applicant's name was listed as “Donald John Trump," with “Fredrick Christ Trump” as the father’s name and “Mary Anne MacLeod” as the mother’s name. Upon investigation, the application was found to be completely fake and was immediately cancelled. The police have registered a case under cybercrime-related sections.

What Exactly Happened?

A person submitted an online application for a residential certificate at the Lok Seva Kendra (Public Service Center) in Mohuddinagar Block. The application included a photo, and on inspection, it was evident that the image had been manipulated. The address mentioned in the form was: Village – Mohuddinagar, Ward No. 13, Post – Bakarpur, District – Samastipur.

What Did the Administration Say?

Upon learning about the incident, the Block Development Officer (BDO) and Circle Officer (CO) held a press conference. They stated that preliminary investigation confirmed the application was entirely fake and hence, it was cancelled. The police are currently investigating the matter under cybercrime laws.