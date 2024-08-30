Resident dies by crocodile attack amid Vadodara floods

Vadodara, August 30 As floodwaters begin to recede in Vadodara, a 30-year-old man was killed in Gujarat’s Dabhoi after a crocodile dragged him into the Orsang River.

An official said that the victim - Amit Poonambhai Vasava - was a labourer from Rajpura.

“Amit was attempting to set a fishing net when the crocodile attacked him and dragged him to the river,” the official said.

He added that despite efforts to escape, Amit slipped and the crocodile dragged him into the water.

Vadodara is known for its significant crocodile population - especially in the Vishwamitri River - which flows through the city.

The crocodile population of Vadodara is comprised mainly of the mugger crocodile, also known as the marsh crocodile (Crocodylus Palustris). These crocodiles have adapted to urban environments and can often be seen basking along the riverbanks or even within the city limits.

Meanwhile, at least 28 people have lost their lives due to floods.

Minister Rushikesh Patel said that over 5,000 people have been evacuated in Vadodara while 1,200 were rescued from the floods in the city.

On August 29, MLAs and corporators in Vadodara also faced the wrath of residents after they visited flood-affected areas.

“Many citizens expressed disappointment, accusing their representatives of failing to provide adequate support during the crisis. Some corporators ignored calls for help and their phones were switched off in some areas further exacerbating the public's discontent,” a local said.

MLA Manisha Vakil had to leave the Harni area after people were outraged by his presence. Similarly, BJP corporator Bandish Shah from Ward No. 7 faced severe criticism from residents in the Salatwada area. The public was angry with the Raopura MLA Balu Shukla and city BJP president Vijay Shah, who were confronted by angry people during their visits to the affected areas.

