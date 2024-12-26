Residents in Kejriwal's constituency complain about water woes and poor drainage

New Delhi, Dec 26 Amid the raining poll promises of ‘free revadis’ and financial assistance under the proposed Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevni Yojana, a section of people in New Delhi constituency continue to face problems of water scarcity, accumulating filth and poor drainage facility.

A couple of inhabitants from the Princess Park, situated near India Gate spoke to IANS, sharing their woes and also speaking about the city government’s ‘callous and indifferent’ attitude towards their plight. They claimed that political parties and leaders knock on their doors during election time but after they get elected, they leave them to their fate.

New Delhi is the Assembly constituency of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, from where he is seeking re-election. The Assembly turned into a battleground as Congress fielded ex-Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit to challenge him in the ensuing polls. BJP is also contemplating to field a ‘big face’ from the constituency.

An elderly woman from the constituency, slamming the city government said that the residents are perturbed and peeved over the state of affairs. She also mocked the Mahila Samman Yojana, a poll promise by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and termed it nothing more than hollow promises.

"We face water crisis on a daily basis. We have to scramble for arranging drinking water everyday. Nobody is bothered. Leaders only take votes and then vanish," she said.

When questioned on Rs 2,100 assistance as promised by AAP, if voted to power, she taunted, "just forget it, you will get 2,100 slippers and not Rs 2,100 cash".

Another woman said that some people came to the locality for registration yesterday but she and many like her are ‘clueless’ about whether and when they will get this allowance.

Many other residents of the locality complained about dirt and filth in the area while others asked the ruling AAP as to when it will fulfill its promises of cleaning river Yamuna.

"We live in a miserable situation here. There is too much filth. There is no one to look after our plight," said another resident.

A couple of inhabitants admitted that a water pipeline has reached the locality but they have not got a connection yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor