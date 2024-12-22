Residents of CM Atishi's constituency express concerns about the state of local infrastructure, public services

Govindpuri, Dec 22 With Delhi Chief Minister Atishi again nominated as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Kalkaji seat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, residents of the area are voicing their concerns about the state of local infrastructure and public services.

IANS spoke to several residents of the Kalkaji Assembly area, who shared mixed views on Atishi’s five-year tenure and the government’s performance.

Brajesh Kumar, a resident of Govindpuri, noted that while some work has been done over the past five years, much more remains to be addressed. He pointed out the unresolved issue of the road in Gali No 2, which remains in poor condition and makes it difficult for children and two-wheeler drivers.

"Arvind Kejriwal had promised that roads would be pothole-free within a month, but these promises have turned out to be false. Due to the broken roads, accidents are frequent here. We also face water shortages in summer, and rising electricity bills are a concern. The government should focus on development work, not just free services. I urge Atishi and the local MLA to get the broken roads fixed," he said.

Hemant Sahni, another local, highlighted the issue of broken roads following sewer line installations. Despite multiple complaints to the local councillor, he said no action has been taken.

"The cleanliness system is poor, and stray animals are a constant problem," Sahni added.

Vidish Kaushik echoed similar concerns, citing frequent accidents caused by stray animals. He reminded that then Chief Minister Kejriwal had promised shelter homes for stray animals when his government took over the MCD, but the promise remains unfulfilled.

An elderly Kalkaji resident shared frustrations about the state of cleanliness and infrastructure.

"As elections approach, everyone comes asking for votes, but no one does any work. Garbage stays in the streets all day, and stray animals roam freely too. This creates significant problems for pedestrians, and many have been injured. Water supply is erratic, sometimes coming late at night. Who will wait for water till 1 a.m. in the winter?" he said.

As the election season nears, these concerns continue to shape the local mood, with many residents hoping for improvements in infrastructure and public services in the coming time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor