Residents protest after woman dies as lift malfunctions in Noida high-rise

Noida, Aug 4 The residents of the housing complex in Noida's Sector-137 protested where an elderly woman died after the cable of a lift snapped, leading to a free fall between floors.

Hundreds of residents of the complex, Paras Tierra, came out to protest against the incident and upkeep of common services, like the management of the lifts.Following this a large number of police personnel were deployed to maintain peace.

As per police, the deceased has been identified as 75-year-old Sushila Devi, a resident of Paras Tiera society. The incident took place around 7 p.m on Thursday.

The woman was alone in the lift when its wire snapped, leading to a free fall, said police. The lift did not hit the ground but stopped two to three floors above. The elderly woman suffered a panic attack and gradually fainted.

After receiving information about the incident, the lift broke open and the woman was taken to the nearby Felix hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The society residents said that the woman was living here with her family for nearly a year. As usual, she was coming down from the lift to the common area for a stroll in the garden below.

Police in Noida's Sector-142 police station have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

The residents living in the society told that the lift of Tower-24 had broken down many times earlier also and each time complaints were filed in the maintenance office.

The people of the society created a ruckus in the common area and raised slogans against the builder and the lift operators. The lift maintenance office was asked to submit their resignation immediately following the incident. The police reached the spot and pacified the people living there.

Arjun, a resident living in the society, said that there are more than 600 flats in the studio tower here.

"One lift is out of order while only one is working. The residents living here are facing several problems," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor