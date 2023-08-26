Residents' societies battle daily maintenance issues despite hefty fees

Noida, Aug 26 People buy their dream home after spending lakhs or crores of rupees and believe that they can now breathe easy. But the residents of high-rise societies are facing growing concerns, particularly regarding elevators.

Inhabitants of these high-rise societies now fear using elevators due to the string of mishaps, ranging from getting stuck for indefinite periods of time to facing life-threatening situations.

A recent incident, involving the tragic demise of a 72-year-old woman in a lift mishap on August 3 in the Paras Tierea society in Noida's Sector 137, has heightened concerns among residents, leading to a demand for the implementation of a 'Lift Act'.

Responding to this, Energy Minister AK Sharma assured that a Lift Act will be passed soon, and strict measures against those found responsible for such accidents will be incorporated in the laws.

Prior to this incident, people have been stuck in elevators and would usually be rescued after a period of distress and anxiety. However, the August 3 incident has shaken the society members due to the demise of the elderly lady.

As a result, a case has been registered against eight individuals, including representatives from the society's maintenance department and the Apartment Owners' Association.

Increasing incidents over the past month

Instances of people getting stuck in elevators have become distressingly common in high-rise societies. Videos and reports of such incidents surface almost every other day, highlighting the growing number of individuals stranded for several minutes. These situations are often particularly challenging for the elderly and children.

On June 27, nine individuals were trapped in an elevator in Gaur Home Society, Ghaziabad, creating panic among the residents.

On July 10, four women and two children were stuck in an elevator in Mahagun Mantra society, Greater Noida West, for nearly 20 minutes.

On July 28, a 29-year-old man Ramkishan, who was working with a company in Sector 63, Noida, got stuck in the company building's elevator after it crashed to the ground. He was immediately taken to a hospital but died during the treatment.

On August 3, a 70-year-old woman, Sushila Devi, residing in Noida's Paras Tierea society in sector 137, lost her life after being trapped in the lift for 45 minutes. She experienced a terrifying free fall.

On August 11, two children and two elderly people were stuck for about 25 minutes in the D Tower of Charms Castle society of Raj Nagar Extension due to a sudden lift failure. The door of the lift was broken open and all of them were rescued by putting in a wooden ladder.

Meanwhile, the MLAs of Gautam Budh Nagar have raised the issue of a Lift Act in the assembly to ensure safer lift operations.

With the rising number of incidents and the growing fear among residents, the prospect of enacting a Lift Act seems likely.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh raised this issue in the assembly.

In this regard, State Energy Minister AK Sharma in his statement expressed the hope that a Lift Act will be implemented soon.

Pankaj Singh raised the issue with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for the first time on January 21, 2023, in a meeting.

A letter was also given on his behalf on January 22, and a demand was made to implement a Lift Act while informing the assembly. He had demanded a statement on this matter of public importance to implement the Lift Act under Rule 51 in the Assembly.

Energy Minister AK Sharma said that under the provisions of the Central Electricity Authority Regulation 2010, inspections are done from time to time by the Electricity Department. Similarly, reports have been issued after inspection by the Directorate of Electrical Safety in various cases involving lifts.

Challenges despite paying high maintenance fees

Despite paying high maintenance fees, residents of high-rise societies continue to face lift accidents.

The residents question why, despite paying significant fees, their safety isn't adequately ensured. The repeated occurrences of lift mishaps have raised concerns about who will be held accountable for their safety.

In this regard, town planning expert Abhinav Singh Chauhan emphasised the need for comprehensive regulations to ensure the safety of the people.

He said that often the maintenance department does not observe the time limit while maintaining the lift and due to excessive use of substandard material, accidents of this type happen

Tampering with the electronic devices installed in a lift also leads to accidents. That is why when small children use a lift, it is very important to have an elder with them.

Full maintenance fee charged despite providing incomplete facilities

Incomplete club facilities, dissatisfaction with finishing in common areas, whether it's a park or basement parking, are frustrating aspects of ordinary areas in high-rise societies. The most significant issue is that the funds collected for a society's maintenance are rarely invested in these areas, causing considerable inconvenience.

The funds collected for maintenance are sometimes used to some extent, but they're mostly not directed towards the society's development. They charge maintenance fees, take thousands of rupees from residents, and then continue to impose additional charges for operating DG sets and other expenses.

