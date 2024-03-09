Resignation not accepted yet, Arunachal Cong chief to continue in his post

Itanagar, March 9 A day after resigning from the post of Arunachal Pradesh Congress President, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki said on Saturday that he would continue to discharge his responsibilities in that post as the party high command is yet to accept his resignation.

Nabam Tuki, who's also the Congress MLA from Sagalee, said that he had offered to resign from the post of state Congress chief on Friday because he is unable to assist or campaign for those who intend to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, as he would also be contesting the elections.

“Hence, I thought I should resign from the post of state party President for the convenience of the other possible candidates,” the 55-year-old Congress leader told the media.

He also dismissed media reports that he had quit the post “on moral grounds” after the recent defection of three party MLAs to the BJP.

An Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader claimed on Friday that Nabam Tuki has resigned on “moral grounds” as he failed to prevent the defection of three party MLAs to the ruling BJP.

A prominent figure in the state's political landscape, Nabam Tuki has been at the helm of the APCC for several years, overseeing the party's strategies and engagements.

In a setback to the party earlier this month, Congress Legislative Party leader Lombo Tayeng, a six-time MLA, joined the BJP after the two other party MLAs -- Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong -- moved to the saffron camp.

Now Nabam Tuki is the lone Congress legislator left in the 60-member Arunachal Assembly, which will go to the polls in April-May this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor