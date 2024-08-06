Resolve problems through dialogue and coordination, UP CM tells officials

Ayodhya, Aug 6 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised that officials should work in coordination with public representatives and residents, addressing issues through dialogue and cooperation.

The Chief Minister made the remarks here during a meeting to review development works and law and order in Ayodhya.

He instructed officials to ensure a 24-hour power supply in both urban and rural areas of the district. Chief Minister Adityanath asked officials to promptly address any complaints regarding defunct transformers.

The Chief Minister also addressed the concerns of public representatives during the meeting. Rudauli MLA Ram Chandra Yadav raised issues regarding the construction of an Ayurvedic Medical College and the operation of ITI Mawai. In response, Chief Minister Adityanath instructed concerned officials, including the Commissioner and District Magistrate, to take the necessary action.

For the convenience of devotees visiting the Ram temple, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that arrangements for e-rikshaws, e-buses, and other transportation options be enhanced.

Chief Minister Adityanath also made suggestions for better traffic management.

Additionally, he instructed that the traditional methods be used for renovating water reservoirs and that efforts be made to keep the water pure through proper purification methods.

He instructed officials to prepare a proposal for designating land for a hospital and trauma centre in Ayodhya, aiming to provide emergency medical services within the city.

He also directed that employment-oriented programmes be organised across various industries to boost job creation.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for regular inspections of work quality by departments, including tourism. He stressed that all implementing agencies must complete their projects within the set deadlines.

Chief Minister Adityanath while reviewing the Revenue Department's works said that no private workers should be employed in government offices such as Revenue or police stations. He warned of strict punitive action against any violations.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for daily reviews of revenue disputes at the district level and instructed that complaints received at police stations be regularly reviewed by higher officials.

He also directed the District Magistrate to ensure that revenue disputes are settled by consistently coordinating with Additional District Magistrates and Sub-District Magistrates.

Chief Minister Adityanath on the occasion also unveiled the logo of the 'Green Ayodhya' fund and the website for the Ayodhya Ji Teerth Kshetra Vikas Parishad.

