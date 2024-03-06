Respecting guests is our culture: Telangana CM

Mahabubnagar (Telangana), March 6 Defending his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help Telangana with various projects, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday that extending courtesy to guests is our culture.

He said that being respectful is not a weakness and that extending courtesy enhances one's dignity.

Addressing a public meeting in Mahabubnagar to launch the Congress campaign for Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister slammed those criticising him for submitting a memorandum to the Prime Minister.

"I had not gone to the house to meet behind closed doors or to touch feet. I have not whispered into ears. When the Prime Minister came to our state, I discharged my responsibility as the Chief Minister," he said.

"I am a firm believer that when a guest comes to our house, we should give respect and this is our culture. Our virtuousness is not our inefficiency. Our dignity will do good to our state," he added.

The Chief Minister said he showed respect to the country’s Prime Minister and also placed before him the problems of the state.

He also remarked that he takes the responsibility of criticising him if the problems were not addressed and the funds were not released.

Stating that confrontation between the Centre and states is not good, he said that it proves detrimental to the state and its people. “To see that there is no confrontational approach, I, on behalf of the state government, made requests to the Centre. There should be wisdom. We should have confidence in ourselves," he said.

Revanth Reddy gave a strong warning to those plotting to destabilise his government.

"KCR can be CM for 10 years, (PM) Modi can be Prime Minister for 10 years but they are saying they will pull down the Indiramma government in six months," he said adding that they were unable to see the son of a farmer from Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) as the Chief Minister.

Warning that those who dare to touch his government will be finished off, the Chief Minister predicted that Congress will be in power in Telangana from 2024 to 2034.

Terming BRS as "Billa Ranga Samithi", he said after losing power, BRS leaders lost their mental balance and were making reckless comments.

Revanth Reddy asked Congress cadres to work hard and unitedly to ensure that the party wins at least 14 Lok Sabha seats from Telangana and Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister.

He also slammed BSP state President R.S. Praveen Kumar for joining hands with the BRS.

