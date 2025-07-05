‘Responsibility comes with accountability’: Rajasthan Congress in-charge warns party leaders

Jaipur, July 5 A joint meeting of state Congress, assembly coordinators, and district presidents was held on Saturday at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) Headquarters in Jaipur under the chairmanship of State President Govind Singh Dotasra.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “Responsibility comes with accountability. Any official found negligent in their duties will be relieved of their position.”

Randhawa encouraged all districts and assemblies in charge to perform their duties fearlessly and stay connected with ground realities. During the meeting, a detailed district-wise review was conducted on organisational issues and the ongoing Organisation Empowerment Campaign.

Some key suggestions and necessary directives were issued to the party workers and coordinators present. Addressing the meeting, Dotasra directed all state in-charges to immediately visit their allotted districts and convene meetings of District and Block Congress Committees.

He also instructed all district presidents to organise extended executive meetings and prepare a detailed strategy for the accurate revision of voter lists. He emphasised that all ongoing work related to BLA (Booth Level Agent) appointments must be completed within a week.

“Given the BJP government's pattern of voter list tampering in Maharashtra, Haryana, and now Bihar, we must remain vigilant and ensure clean and fair electoral rolls in Rajasthan,” he warned.

Dotasra also called for organising meetings of extended District and Block Congress Committees within the next five days to mobilise protests against the BJP government’s alleged violation of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments.

“These amendments, brought in by former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, mandate timely elections to local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions every five years. The BJP government is conspiring to delay these elections,” he said.

He accused the state government of deliberately forming the OBC Commission after 18 months in office to use the pending OBC report as an excuse for delaying elections.

“This is a calculated move to avoid grassroots accountability. Congress will launch a state-wide mass movement to oppose any such attempt,” he declared.

AICC Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa praised the RPCC for building a robust organisation at the grassroots level.

“Congress in Rajasthan is known across the country today for its organisational strength. Full credit goes to Dotasara and his team,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully applauded the assembly coordinators for their contribution to organisational development. He urged them to regularly inform the PCC about local issues.

“Matters relevant to the organisation will be taken up by the PCC, while issues suited for legislative debate will be raised in the assembly to corner the BJP,” he said.

Co-in-charge Ritwik Makwana and Chiranji Rao also addressed the gathering and emphasised the need for a cohesive strategy at the district and Assembly levels.

Later, a crucial meeting of the State Congress Coordination Committee was held at the PCC War Room. Discussions focused on the construction of the new RPCC building and preparations for the upcoming municipal and Panchayati Raj elections.

--IANS

arc/dan

