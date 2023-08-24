Restaurant manager shot dead in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 24 A restaurant general manager was shot dead by unidentified persons in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Madinaguda under the limits of Miyapur Police Station limits.

Devender Gayan (35), general manager of Sandarshini Elite Restaurant, was returning home from the hotel on Wednesday night when unknown persons on a bike opened fire on him.

He sustained critical injuries and succumbed while being shifted to a hospital.

According to the police, the assailant escaped after firing six rounds from a country-made weapon. The deceased was from Kolkata.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Preliminary probe shows that the murder may be linked to an old rivalry.

Police have formed a special team to apprehend the attackers. The team was scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Narasimha Rao, who visited the spot, said they have launched a hunt for the assailant.

--IANS

