Restraint should not be mistaken for weakness, KTR tells Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 26 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday criticised Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for making "derogatory" remarks against BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and cautioned that restraint should not be mistaken for weakness.

He said, "Instead of repeatedly using abusive, uncivilised and irresponsible language, the Chief Minister should answer KCR's questions."

Reacting strongly to repeated personal attacks on KCR, he said that as a son and as a party worker, it is impossible to remain silent.

"Every day they make baseless statements, one day he talks about KCR's injury and prays for his death, another day they say he is unfit. Watching this language, anyone would feel angry. If not for democracy, I would have reacted differently. But out of respect for the constitutional chair, I restrain myself," he said.

He cautioned that restraint should not be mistaken for weakness. "I, too, know how to respond strongly. I grew up in Hyderabad, and I can speak forcefully in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu and English. But I choose restraint out of respect for the office, not out of fear," KTR said.

KTR was speaking at Telangana Bhavan during a meeting organised in connection with the joining of leaders from the Serilingampally Assembly constituency.

KTR issued a strong political warning to the Chief Minister. "If you have courage, promise the people that you will implement your guarantees. We take responsibility to ensure that you are not elected even from Kodangal in the next elections. The return of KCR as Chief Minister is not far away," he asserted.

The BRS leader said Revanth Reddy's conduct has lowered the dignity of the constitutional office of the Chief Minister and "exposed his inability" to answer serious public questions.

KTR said the Chief Minister has resorted to foul language only because he has no answers to the direct and pointed questions raised by KCR.

"KCR asked simple and straightforward questions. Why has the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project been stalled? Even after the Central Government returned the DPR months ago, why has it not been resubmitted? When nearly 90 per cent of the work is already complete, why is the government unwilling to spend a little more and ensure water to Palamuru farmers?" he asked.

Unable to respond to these questions with facts, KTR alleged, Revanth Reddy is indulging in abusive rhetoric and personal attacks. "This is not leadership. This is frustration," he remarked.

KTR further said that when KCR questioned the "silence" of Congress and BJP MPs in Delhi over the "injustice" being done to Telangana in Krishna river water allocations, the Chief Minister panicked.

"Instead of fighting for Telangana's rights, he chose to divert public attention by abusing the opposition," he said.

Raising the issue of unfulfilled Congress promises, KTR asked, "What happened to the six guarantees? Where is the Rs 4,000 monthly pension, the tola of gold, the Rs 2,500 promised to women, and the assurances that were supposed to be implemented within 100 days? Two years have passed. Why has nothing been delivered?" he questioned.

He said that when the Leader of the Opposition asks legitimate questions on behalf of the people, the Chief Minister should respond with accountability, not intimidation.

KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy's anger stems from fear of exposure of alleged real estate dealings, land-related controversies and the so-called 'Future City' drama.

